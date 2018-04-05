Brandon: Cold start, but mild afternoon for Thursday

Bundle up! It is chilly out there this morning, temperatures into the low 30s across much of the Valley and we will continue to stay on the chilly side through the morning.

Skies are clear and that will continue throughout much of your Thursday, and that wind has shifted to the south. South wind throughout the day today should bring us a little more warmth than what we saw Wednesday.

High temperatures today expected to climb towards 65° to 68°. That wind out of the south should stay relatively light today at 5 to 10 mph.

REMINDER: A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM today as we will see temps stay into the low 30s, some spots might hit the upper 20s! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/erUdphKBh4 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 5, 2018

Expect clouds to build in a little bit later on Thursday, and that’ll bring in a gloomy day for Friday. Friday staying warm with temperatures into the upper 60s.

However, it does look like we will be dealing with some showers later in the afternoon on Friday and those will last into Saturday with the chance at some heavy rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

As that system moves through Friday night into Saturday our temperatures are expected to plummet with high temps Saturday starting into the mid-upper 50s but ultimately ending up into the 40s by the afternoon.

