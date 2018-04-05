Brad: Severe storms possible at week's end

Skies stay mostly clear tonight with more chilly overnight temps in the upper 30s/lower 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the lower 60s, but temperatures will gradually warm for the rest of the week and highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday.

The work and school week is quiet and rather pleasant by early April standards with a good amount of sunshine.

We are putting the FIRST ALERT out for Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Keep checking back for updates regarding our severe weather threat for Saturday on our WAFF First Alert Weather App.

Rain showers and thunderstorms should end by midday Sunday with much cooler air settling in. High temperatures will be well below average in the upper 50s.

