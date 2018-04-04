Crime Stoppers: Vehicle broken into at fitness center

The shooting was documented on video by body cameras worn by the officers.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a dog attack in Section that killed one and injured another in December 2017.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
