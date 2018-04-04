Crime Stoppers: Vehicle broken into at fitness center - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Crime Stoppers: Vehicle broken into at fitness center

Huntsville police say this man stole a purse from a vehicle outside CrossFit on March 14, 2018. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers) Huntsville police say this man stole a purse from a vehicle outside CrossFit on March 14, 2018. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are searching for the person who broke into a vehicle at CrossFit at 3050 Leeman Ferry Rd.

It happened on March 14. According to police, the offender busted out the window of the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse.  Shortly after, she was notified that someone attempted to purchase a $500 gift card at Kroger.

Photos were obtained of the suspect using the stolen card. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward up to $1,000.

