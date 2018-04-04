Madison County reserve deputy arrested

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms a reserve deputy has been arrested.

A spokesman said Steve Morgan, a volunteer reserve deputy, was arrested on a menacing warrant after a family member signed it with the warrant magistrate.

Jail records list this as a third-degree domestic violence charge.

Morgan has been placed on administrative leave and all sheriff’s office equipment was taken from him. His future with the agency will be determined at an administrative hearing, according to the sheriff's office.

