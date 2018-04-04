More details released on Athens woman's alleged 'sex for drugs' operation

A drug arrest in Limestone County has exposed shocking sex parties across north Alabama.

Investigators say workers in the prostitution ring were getting paid with drugs and that the Athens woman running the operation was actively recruiting more people to join her group of workers.

On March 28, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cricket Kimbrough, 35, for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

They obtained a search warrant for her cell phone, which revealed evidence that she was running a prostitution ring for several months, pimping out more than a dozen people.

“It’s really unusual to see that kind of arrest and those types of crimes of being committed in Limestone County. In that regard, we’re fortunate that it’s a rare thing,” said deputy Stephen Young, the agency’s public information officer.

The ring involved at least fourteen prostitutes, both male and female.

Kimbrough set up sex parties at motels in Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Rogersville.

The prostitutes were required to perform sex acts with “johns” at the parties and were paid with methamphetamine. Kimbrough collected cash from the “johns,” according to the sheriff’s office.

She also handled the transportation of the prostitutes to the parties and arranged private meetings between “johns” and workers in addition to the parties.

“Once the investigators started going through the cell phone, they started to uncover evidence of the prostitution ring, the contacts and the fact that she was allegedly actively recruiting people to perform sex acts for drugs,” Deputy Young stated.

Kimbrough wanted new, fresh faces in the group. But now she won’t get the chance to expand it. She’s being held without bond in the Limestone County Jail, charged with second-degree human trafficking and other drug offenses.

“It’s pretty disturbing. It’s fortunate in our case, that we were able to find out about it early on and before it grew to be something bigger,” Young added.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is familiar with Kimbrough due to her extensive criminal record. A search of court records shows she has a history of drug arrests and her rap sheet is three pages long.

Federal authorities are now also taking a look at the case to determine if she will face any additional charges.

