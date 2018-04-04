Tree traditionally rolled outside Scottsboro High School damaged by storms

Tuesday's storms did more than just affect property. For students at Scottsboro High School, they affected a yearly tradition.

Wednesday was a sad day at Scottsboro High School as many students arrived to find out that a more than 15-year tradition may be in jeopardy.

For about any success at Scottsboro High school, whether it's the start of school or winning a track meet, the old oak tree in front of the school gets rolled. It's been going on since the school was built back in the year 2000.

But Tuesday's storms took a toll on the estimated 200-year-old tree.

Several large limbs were blown down, and the health of the tree and if it will live is in question.

Tape surrounded the tree for safety reasons while experts were called in to see if it can be saved.

So a tradition that's gone on for nearly two decades is on hold and school officials say it's had a huge impact on many people over the years who connect with the tree.

"Course passing by on Highway 72 people noticed it. So it's been pretty busy today, lots of action, lots of text and phone calls about 'sorry to hear about the tree,'" said Scottsboro High School Principal Brad Dudley.

School officials say they hope to find out soon about the future of the tree.

