10-year-old raises $32K for cancer foundation

The shooting was documented on video by body cameras worn by the officers.More >>
The shooting was documented on video by body cameras worn by the officers.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a dog attack in Section that killed one and injured another in December 2017.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a dog attack in Section that killed one and injured another in December 2017.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
Young Isabella Pieri relied primarily on her father to teach her how to take care of herself, after her mother died.More >>
Young Isabella Pieri relied primarily on her father to teach her how to take care of herself, after her mother died.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>