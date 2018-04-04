10-year-old raises $32K for cancer foundation

10-year-old Kaitlyn Lee has raised $32,000 for childhood cancer research and already has her sights on the next goal of $50,000. (Source: WAFF)

By lacing up her shoes and hitting the ground running, 10-year-old Kaitlyn Lee is helping kids she doesn't even know.

We first told you about Kaitlyn two years ago. At the time, she had already raised $2,000 for childhood cancer research by running through her organization "Running for Joy.”

Since then, she’s raised a remarkable $32,000, and it’s all benefitted the Jessie Rees Foundation.

"I love how all the kids fighting cancer are so nice,” Kaitlyn said.

The thought of raising money started when a family member sent Kaitlyn $10 as a "congratulations" for finishing her first 10k race.

That's when she asked her mom how she could get more money for running—and give it all away.

"She amazes me with her care and compassion for kids with cancer,” said Nina Lee, Kaitlyn’s mom.

“It seems her thoughts are always wrapped up in what can she do next to support them."

In just two years Kaitlyn has raised $32,000, but she doesn’t stop at fundraising money.

Kaitlyn and her family recently organized a rubber ducky drive.

“They were Jessie’s favorites,” Kaitlyn explained.

Today, Nina said they're close to collecting 3,000 ducks for "Joy Jars" -- jars filled with goodies to bring a smile to kids fighting cancer in the hospital. At 10 years old, Kaitlyn has accomplished a lot – and she’s just getting started.

"This week I’m going to run a 5k on Saturday and a half marathon Sunday," she said.

Kaitlyn and her mom say the new goal is $50,000, and once Kaitlyn reaches that goal, she's pledging to shave her head for childhood cancer awareness.

"I love that you get to meet so many new people. All the people running races. Sometimes I’ll just go up to people running and I’ll just talk to them about what I do. It’s really fun,” Kaitlyn said.

