Multi-agency narcotics investigation nets four arrests in Jackson Co.

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A multi-agency drug investigation, which included members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division along with members of the Alabama State Drug Task Force and DeKalb County Sheriff‘s Office, concluded this week with four arrests.

On Wednesday, April 3, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Alabama Hwy. 40 in Henagar. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Four people were then taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Jeffery Alan Sparks, 43, of Henagar was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Sparks has since been released on $8,100 bond.

Robbie Lenn Gunter, 46, of Henagar was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gunter remains in jail on $5,3000 bond.

Jeffery Elbert Townsel, 55, of Ft. Payne was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Townsel has since been released on $5,300 bond.

Karen Michelle Combs, 44, of Pisgah was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Combs remains in jail on a probation hold.

