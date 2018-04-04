At least 2 Scottsboro homes damaged in overnight storms

At least two Scottsboro homes were hit hard during Tuesday night's storms. (Source: WAFF)

The city of Scottsboro took a hit when it came to storm damage overnight in the Sand Mountain area.

Emergency Management Agency officials say much of the damage was confined to the Scottsboro area with at least two homes damaged by trees.

On Wednesday, one of the impacted families was counting their blessings, saying they are just thankful to be alive.

Family members say they went to bed before the storm hit and were woken up when a tree crashed into their home.

The damage dropped insulation and ceiling pieces into their bedroom. When they went to check on their daughter, her room was demolished by the tree and the limb came just inches away from her while she was in bed.

Miraculously, she escaped harm.

"Terrifying. Your child is on the other side of the door and you can't open it. You know there is a tree limb in your ceiling so you know there is something there. We didn't realize how bad it was until daylight came," a family member said.

Family members say they are getting assistance from the Red Cross and their insurance company.

