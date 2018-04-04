Georgia sex offender arrested after illegally relocating to DeKalb Co.

John Scroggins of Rossville, Georgia, has been arrested for illegally locating to Alabama. Additional charges in both states are pending.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Georgia sex offender for illegally relocating to the area.

A warrant was issued for John Scroggins of Rossville, Georgia, on March 30, after it was determined that he had not been granted permission by the Georgia Pardon and Parole Board to relocate to Alabama.

Scroggins, a parolee, also failed to register as a sex offender in DeKalb County. When deputies attempted to serve the warrant at a residence in Kilpatrick, Scroggins fled. He was found nearby a brief time later attempted to resist being taken into custody by deputies and Crossville Police officers.

Scroggins has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. Further charges from both Alabama and Georgia are pending.

