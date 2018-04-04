WATCH: 2 p.m. press conference on ex-Gov. Bentley - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: 2 p.m. press conference on ex-Gov. Bentley

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. (Source: Alabama Governor's Office) Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. (Source: Alabama Governor's Office)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) -

Supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon in regards to the investigation of former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley "and others". 

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Brooks is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Attorney General's office in downtown Montgomery. 

We will carry this news conference on our website and mobile app when it begins.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:19:52 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:17:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:58:05 GMT
    (Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)(Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    More >>

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly