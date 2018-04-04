WATCH: 2 p.m. press conference on ex-Gov. Bentley

Supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon in regards to the investigation of former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley "and others".

Brooks is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Attorney General's office in downtown Montgomery.

