3 Huntsville police officers on leave after fatal shooting

Three Huntsville police officers are on administrative leave after a fatal shooting on April 3.

We’re told police responded to a possible suicidal person in the 6400 block of Deramus Ave. around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller identified the suicidal man as 49-year-old Jeffery Louis Parker and told authorities he was in possession of a firearm.

Huntsville P.D. says officers could see that Parker was armed with a gun when they arrived on the scene, at which point they engaged in a brief verbal exchange.

According to the report, Parker ignored several commands to drop the weapon. One of the three officers on scene then opened fire, killing Parker.

The shooting was documented on video by body cameras worn by the officers.

An Incident Review Board will be convened within the next two weeks to examine whether the actions of the officers were within our training and policy standards.

The Board will consist of members from the Madison County DA’s Office, Huntsville City Attorney’s Office and The HPD Citizen Advisory Council.

