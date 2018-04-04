Huntsville High School closed Wednesday due to power outage - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville High School closed Wednesday due to power outage

Classes are cancelled Wednesday at Huntsville High School due to a power outage.

The cancellation only impacts Huntsville High School.

Strong storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Students and parents should keep track of school alerts for guidance on Thursday classes.
 

