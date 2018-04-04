Strong thunderstorms cause damage to the city of Decatur

Tab Bowling, the mayor of Decatur said at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night, Decatur was hit by a strong thunderstorm, causing damage to the city.

Damage includes:

Downed trees

Downed power lines

Structural damage to residences from trees

Structural damage to buildings

The Decatur Fire and Rescue, Decatur Police Department, Decatur Street and Environmental Services, and Decatur Utilities are all working together.

Storm reports coming in from Decatur including the downtown area. This pic from @LaurenScharfTV https://t.co/PlNRWFGYMH — Trent Butler (@trentnews) April 4, 2018

The mayor is asking that residents stay off the streets and be wary of all downed lines. Treat all downed lines as energized power lines.

One injury was reported and that individual was transported for evaluation.

Roads closed

East Moulton between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue will be closed.

Decatur Utilities currently has about 1,400 customers without power in various areas of the city including northwest Decatur and a portion of Burningtree Mountain. They are working to restore that power.

Crews will begin addressing isolated outages on Wednesday morning as primary circuits are cleared. Outages can still be reported directly their Outage Management System by calling 256-552-1400 Option 1.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48