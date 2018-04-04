Strong thunderstorms cause damage in Decatur

The city of Decatur was hit hard by strong thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Damage included:downed trees, downed power lines, structural damage to residences from trees, and structural damage to buildings.

One injury was reported. That individual was transported for evaluation.

The Decatur fire and police departments, street and environmental services, and Decatur Utilities all worked together.

Storm reports coming in from Decatur including the downtown area. This pic from @LaurenScharfTV https://t.co/PlNRWFGYMH — Trent Butler (@trentnews) April 4, 2018

Many homes sustained significant amount of damage. Trees smashed into neighbors cars and homes. As of Thursday night, power lines were still down and neighbors were still without power and have spent nights in the dark and freezing temperatures.

Another photo of damage from the Hard Dock. pic.twitter.com/LHYm7xlRBa — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 4, 2018

Decatur Utilities says they are receiving extra support from workers from other areas to help the people who has sustained most of the damage. Neighbors say volunteers continue to lend a helping hand until they can get up on their feet.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48