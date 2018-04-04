Eric: Freeze warning overnight

Fair skies stay in place for the rest of your Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be cold overnight falling into the lower 30s.

A freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m Thursday for the entire Tennessee Valley. Please cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Thursday will be a slightly warmer day with high temperatures staying below average in the middle 60s.

Friday is mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be much cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 50s. More showers are expected early in the day.

Temperatures will bounce back briefly on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.

More scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely to start your week on Monday with highs staying in the upper 60s. There is an indication of warmer temperatures late next week.

