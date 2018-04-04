Brandon: Cold front moves in with temps in low to mid-40s - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brandon: Cold front moves in with temps in low to mid-40s

By Brandon Spinner, Meteorologist
Connect
(WAFF) -

Grab your jacket! It is much cooler out there this morning as temperatures have fallen into the low to mid-40s behind the cold front which brought us last night’s storms.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

On top of the cooler air, breezy northwest winds continue to stay strong making it feel slightly cooler out there this morning with that wind chill. Clouds are already thinning a bit this morning and should continue to push out through the rest of the morning.

Despite plenty of afternoon sunshine, I expect temperatures to stay on the cool side, only climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight tonight will be even colder and it will likely bring us a widespread frost across the Tennessee Valley. Low temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to be around 31° to 36° with lighter wind.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Frost Advisory issued for much of, if not all of, the Tennessee Valley for tonight. While Thursday starts off cold, it will turn out to be a pleasant day.

Temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s with a light south wind and plenty of sunshine! By the afternoon we will see some cloud build in bringing us a chance at more rain by Friday and into Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly