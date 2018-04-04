Brandon: Cold front moves in with temps in low to mid-40s

Grab your jacket! It is much cooler out there this morning as temperatures have fallen into the low to mid-40s behind the cold front which brought us last night’s storms.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

On top of the cooler air, breezy northwest winds continue to stay strong making it feel slightly cooler out there this morning with that wind chill. Clouds are already thinning a bit this morning and should continue to push out through the rest of the morning.

Despite plenty of afternoon sunshine, I expect temperatures to stay on the cool side, only climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

The impressive line of storms that moved through overnight stretches from the Great Lakes all the way down to Houston! It is responsible for nearly 400 storm reports yesterday! #ALwx #TNwx #MSwx #KYwx #OHwx #LAwx pic.twitter.com/VYKPGlqJIA — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 4, 2018

Overnight tonight will be even colder and it will likely bring us a widespread frost across the Tennessee Valley. Low temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to be around 31° to 36° with lighter wind.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Frost Advisory issued for much of, if not all of, the Tennessee Valley for tonight. While Thursday starts off cold, it will turn out to be a pleasant day.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued and will be in effect Thursday from 1 AM until 9 AM due to temps into the upper 20s & low 30s! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/1gf9Ik5uX7 — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 4, 2018

Temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s with a light south wind and plenty of sunshine! By the afternoon we will see some cloud build in bringing us a chance at more rain by Friday and into Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48