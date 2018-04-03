HudsonAlpha scientists find colon polyp markers

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.More >>
Two law enforcement sources identified the shooter to CNN.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>