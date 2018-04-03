Athens woman accused of running prostitution ring

Limestone County investigators have arrested an Athens woman on human trafficking charges after uncovering an alleged prostitution ring. Investigators say the ring had been operating for several months.

Cricket Darlene Kimbrough, 35, is charged with second-degree human trafficking. She is also facing other recent charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana.

Kimbrough is currently held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set.

According to the sheriff's office, narcotics investigators arrested Kimbrough for the meth charge on March 28. They obtained a search warrant for her cellphone, which allegedly revealed evidence that Kimbrough was running a prostitution ring involving at least 14 prostitutes, both male and female. Investigators say Kimbrough allegedly recruited them and set up “sex parties” at motels in Athens and surrounding areas. Victims were allegedly required to perform sex acts with “Johns” at the parties, and Kimbrough paid the victims with meth while collecting cash from the “Johns.”

Kimbrough also allegedly facilitated the transportation of males and females to the parties and arranged private meetings between “Johns” and victims in addition to the parties.

