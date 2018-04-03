Muscle Shoals to vote on property tax increase

Brian Lindsey, superintendent of Muscle Shoals, says they are on the final steps in the process to make a vote happen.

A bill signed by Gov. Kay Ivey will allow Muscle Shoals property owners to vote on raising property taxes to fund the capital project.

Lindsey says two school campuses were built back in the early 1960s and need to be replaced or repaired. If the vote passes, property taxes will increase depending on the value of your home in Muscle Shoals.

"The main objective is to purchase a new school for Muscle Shoals City Schools," Lindsey said.

The superintendent says that there is no confirmed date when the vote will take place at this time.

