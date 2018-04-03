2 men being held as suspects in Jackson County carjacking

From the left, Michael Utech and Charles Carter (Source: Jackson Country Sheriff's Office)

Two people are facing unrelated charges in a Monday afternoon carjacking in Jackson County.

Michael Vincent Utech is facing methamphetamine and weapons charges. Charles David Carter is also facing drug charges.

Both suspects are now in custody, but sheriff's officials say the investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says two men were confronted at Ross Cemetery near Nat Mountain just outside of Woodville. The armed men demanded the vehicle, and Harnen says the suspects then fled the scene.

Scottsboro police located Carter in Scottsboro where they also discovered a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's deputies, meanwhile, located Utech and detained him after finding a large amount of drugs.

"Deputy located one of the suspects in Scottsboro on Westlawn Drive. He conducted a traffic stop and detained him. During that traffic stop he found trafficking quantities of methamphetamine, approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, and drug paraphernalia," said Harnen.

Utech is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on just over $35,000 bond. Carter's bond is just over $5,000.

