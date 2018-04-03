5-year-old attacked by dog north of Arab - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

5-year-old attacked by dog north of Arab

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Family members in Marshall County are counting their blessings after a 5-year-old was viciously attacked by a dog.

At this time, Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston says it's unknown if any charges will be filed.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday off Foothill Circle just north of Arab.

Ralston says the 5-year-old child had gotten out of his home. A neighbor called him to his home and was going to call his parents, and that's when the dog attacked him.

The chief says the dog left serious wounds to the child's head, both in the back of the head and just above the child's eye.

The child was reportedly taken to Women's and Children's Hospital in Huntsville.

"If the attack happened and the dog managed to grab the child around the throat due to the injuries to the head, it probably would have killed the child. It's a very lucky child. I would definitely say there will be stitches around the eye up around the brow., the back of the scalp, I don't know how you stitch that really," said Ralston.

Ralston says the dog will be quarantined for at least 10 days.

