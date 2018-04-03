Madison students get community-involved for ACT testing

If you saw a lot of Madison students out about town on Tuesday, it's not because of a mass hooky from school. Their absences were legit.

Tuesday was ACT testing day for juniors. Because of the logistics of testing, all other students had a variety of learning opportunities to choose from, whether it was volunteering in the community, making a college or career site visit, attending an AP study session, working if they are a co-op student, or visiting an educational or historic site like the art museum or U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Community service work was under the supervision of school personnel with bus transportation provided.

Community service options covered a variety of causes, including Inside Out Ministries, Asbury Thrift Store, CASA Community Garden, Free-2-Teach school supply store, Lunches of Love, Madison Public Library, Madison Senior Center, and others.

Students did landscaping, cleanup, organized shelves, planted garden items, stuffed food backpacks, engaged with senior citizens, and many other tasks.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said partnering with the charitable organizations helps prepare students to be better citizens.

"Learning isn't limited to inside the four walls of a school building. In Madison City, we're very serious about giving back to the community and this is one way we can do that," Parker said.

