First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms expected to move in

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to a threat of severe thunderstorms. Storms are expected to move into the Tennessee Valley sometime after 8 o'clock this evening and last through the overnight and into the early morning hours of your Wednesday.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Damaging wind gusts is our primary severe threat this evening and overnight tonight. However, we also have a chance at a few low-end tornadoes and some large hail. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/in3dKAPR5z — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 3, 2018

Our main threat with this system will be severe wind gusts of 60 mph or stronger, however isolated low-end spin-up tornadoes are possible as well as some large hail.

Our main threats are severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph and a few isolated low-end tornadoes.

With this system looking to be moving through the are during the overnight hours, make sure you have your 48 FIRST ALERT Weather App and NOAA weather radio set up and ready.

READ MORE: Warm and windy with possible strong severe storms Tuesday night

First Alert Weather Day. Timing remains unchanged for the threat for damaging winds tonight. Confidence has increased for 60-70mph wind gusts over NW Alabama after 8pm. Stay weather alert follow @WEATHERmanBURKE for more details #waff48 #alwx pic.twitter.com/xHptLFRttc — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) April 3, 2018

The strongest of the storms should be out of the Valley by 2 AM Wednesday morning but we could see some lingering showers and rain through 6 AM. After the initial line moves through we will begin our cool down as temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the low 40s.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48