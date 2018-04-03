First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected to move in - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected to move in

(WAFF) -

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Severe storms expected to move in this evening, mainly after 8 p.m. and lasting until 2 a.m.

Our main threats are severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph and a few isolated low-end tornadoes.

Large hail is possible as well, but I don’t think that is as likely as the other two. 

