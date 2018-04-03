First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected to move in

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

PLEASE SHARE: Today will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to strong/severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight. #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/wOOpec3Ejq — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 3, 2018

Severe storms expected to move in this evening, mainly after 8 p.m. and lasting until 2 a.m.

PASS IT ON: Severe storms on the way tonight across the Tennessee Valley. It does look to be a late evening & overnight event. Strong wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and large hail are all possible #TNwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/pJIZY2Yc2k — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 3, 2018

Our main threats are severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph and a few isolated low-end tornadoes.

READ MORE: Warm and windy with possible strong severe storms Tuesday night

Large hail is possible as well, but I don’t think that is as likely as the other two.



Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48