Florence city officials say graffiti illegal without permission

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is trying to find three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.More >>
Police arrested 22-year-old Michael Kremensky after holes in the bathroom's ceiling were discovered.More >>
A teen died Monday night after she lost control of her car and crashed in South Jonesboro.More >>
