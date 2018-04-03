Florence city officials say graffiti illegal without permission

City officials are stressing that any form of graffiti is illegal if it is done without the property owner's approval, and offenders will be prosecuted.

Mayor Steve Holt said graffiti is popping up at various locations, but a new piece on Tennessee Street particularly is disturbing.

The piece includes a depiction of President Donald Trump holding a gun and a depiction of a bloodied group of school children. Holt said that is troubling, regardless of anyone's political leaning.

"This is a disgusting, nasty political statement and there's no excuse for it," he said.

Police Chief Ron Tyler said the owners of that property at Tennessee Street and Wood Avenue are out of town and did not know about the graffiti.

