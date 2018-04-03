Armed Trump graffiti appears in downtown Florence

Over the last several years, Florence has developed a reputation for graffiti artists leaving their mark downtown. Recently, a work of vandalism near Turbo Coffee on Tennessee Street has caused controversy.

The mural depicted President Donald Trump shooting a handgun at children. It's a piece of commentary about recent school violence.

This display has left the public with mixed feelings and emotions.

"I think it's good people are bold enough now to be able to come out and express an opinion," said Florence resident Pat Roemer.

"I just don't think that's appropriate at all," said Florence resident Shane Murphy."

The mural has been covered.

The Florence Police Department says they still have no leads on a suspect.

