Eric: Strong to severe storms expected tonight

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to a threat of severe thunderstorms. Storms are expected to move into the Tennessee Valley sometime after 8 p.m. and last through the overnight and into the early morning hours of your Wednesday.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Our main threat with this system will be severe wind gusts of 60 mph or stronger. However, isolated low-end spin-up tornadoes are possible as well as some large hail.

With this system looking to be moving through during the overnight hours, make sure you have your 48 FIRST ALERT Weather App and NOAA weather radio set up and ready.

READ MORE: First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected to move in

Skies will clear by mid to late morning on Wednesday with cooler air settling in, highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temps will warm for the rest of the work week with highs back near average by Friday. A few scattered rain showers are likely Friday afternoon.

Temps will fall into the 50s on Saturday as another cold front will come through, expect some rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48