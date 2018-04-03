Brandon: Warm and windy with possible strong severe storms Tuesday night

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is trying to find three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is trying to find three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
The University of Alabama released a promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk" last week. Now, NBA superstar, LeBron James, is contending that Alabama has lifted concepts from a program on "Uninterrupted".More >>
The University of Alabama released a promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk" last week. Now, NBA superstar, LeBron James, is contending that Alabama has lifted concepts from a program on "Uninterrupted".More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>