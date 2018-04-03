Brandon: Strong to severe storms expected tonight

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to a threat of severe thunderstorms. Storms are expected to move into the Tennessee Valley sometime after 8 o'clock this evening and last through the overnight and into the early morning hours of your Wednesday.

Our main threat with this system will be severe wind gusts of 60 mph or stronger, however isolated low-end spin-up tornadoes are possible as well as some large hail.

With this system looking to be moving through the are during the overnight hours, make sure you have your 48 FIRST ALERT Weather App and NOAA weather radio set up and ready.

You'll need to crank up your air-conditioning as temperatures will be into the low 80s in most spots across the Tennessee Valley! It looks to be our warmest day of 2018 so far.

While our temperatures into the low 80s we will also have a lot more humidity and wind. Strong wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 1 p.m. CDT until 10 p.m. CDT today.

We have an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms in NW Alabama this evening & overnight tonight. Damaging wind gusts are our primary threat, but isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Everyone in the Tennessee Valley is under a threat for severe storms tonight #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/lUhFPGLPdL — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 3, 2018

The strongest of the storms should be out of the Valley by 2 AM Wednesday morning but we could see some lingering showers and rain through 6 AM. After the initial line moves through we will begin our cool down as temperatures on Wednesday will start off in the low 40s.

It'll be sunny on Wednesday, but much cooler with high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Even colder temperatures are expected Thursday morning, as it does look like we could see a potential frost across the Tennessee Valley.

Low temperatures expected to fall into the low to mid-30s! Warmer weather will be back by the afternoon with the mid to upper 60s Thursday.

