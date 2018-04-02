Gov. Ivey approves grant funding for high-speed internet in rural areas

Gov. Kay Ivey approved grant funding to provide high-speed internet to rural communities. The new grant administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will bring high-speed internet to underserved communities.

Cities like Red Bay don't have the funding or support to provide these services. Red Bay has over 3,400 citizens. Many are forced to use public library computers or travel outside their community to get internet access. This helps the community to grow and become more innovative.

"Broadband is so important for bringing information and communication. That's the modern world we live in. We can't afford it, and other communities can't afford," said Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher.

Fancher says increased access to broadband could even help rural health care.

Red Bay Hospital does not have broadband and is the only critical access hospital in that area.

Increasing internet speeds could open up the possibility of telemedicine, which allows doctors to connect with patients online.

This grant will help rural communities, which are often left out of economic developments.

