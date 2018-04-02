Morgan County school bus driver, husband dead in murder-suicide

A Morgan County school bus driver and her husband were found dead on Monday. A preliminary investigation indicates their deaths were a result of a murder-suicide.

It happened after her bus route at a home on Highway 36 near Somerville. Investigators say her husband shot her in the chest before shooting himself.

The coroner identified the victims as Deborah Turner-Cox, 54, and Jerry Vale Cox, 61.

"All indications point to a financial situation, a loss of job, some stress in the family, had gone on, but nothing that anyone saw coming this kind of thing,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin.

Franklin says this situation has left the community shattered.

"It's a small community out here Sommerville/Cotaco. Everybody knows everybody. She was involved. She was in EMS, fire, she drove a school bus for the county school system. So this is a good family. From every indication it is not a family that we had been out with a lot of domestic violence, that kind of thing. None of the close immediate family or friends ever saw this coming,” she said.

Franklin says a note was left at the scene which helped investigators put the pieces together.

