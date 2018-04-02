Noncustodial mother who took teens headed back to Marshall Co.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother were found safe on April 3.

Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls said the four siblings were last seen on Moon Road in Douglas waiting on the bus to arrive. Their custodian initially thought they had gotten on the bus but later learned they never arrived at school.

The children's biological mother, Anna Marie Carroll, 37, of Taylor, Michigan, was visiting the children under supervision during the Easter holiday. investigators say they have information that shortly after the bus arrived, Carroll left with them driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute with tag number DVD4230 (MI). She was reportedly going back to her home in Michigan with the children.

Deputies report that Kentucky Highway Patrol found Carroll with one of the children on Monday, and learned that Carroll handed Michael Carroll,17, Sebastian Hilburn,16, and Dennis Hilburn, 15 off to other relatives in Tennessee and from there they were all headed to Michigan in separate vehicles.

As a result of that information, the three boys were located with other relatives in Michigan.

All four children are headed back to Alabama with the proper custodians.

Marshall County deputies picked Carroll up in Laurel County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning. She is expected to arrive in Marshall County later on Tuesday afternoon to face four counts of interference with custody.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48