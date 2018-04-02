Noncustodial mother who took children now in Marshall County custody

The noncustodial mother who took her children out of state is now in the Marshall County Jail.

Deputies say Anna Marie Carroll, 37, of Taylor, Michigan, took the four siblings during a supervised visit over the Easter holiday. She was found with one of the children in Kentucky. The other three were found with other relatives in Michigan.

Carroll was brought back to Marshall County on Tuesday. She is charged with kidnapping-interference with custody.

All four children are back in Alabama with the proper custodians.

