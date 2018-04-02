3 Marshall County teens still missing after being taken by noncustodial mother

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is trying to find three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother.

Sheriff Scott Walls said the four siblings were last seen on Moon Road in Douglas waiting on the bus to arrive. Their custodian initially thought they had gotten on the bus but later learned they never arrived at school.

The children's biological mother, Anna Marie Carroll, 37, of Taylor, Michigan, was visiting the children under supervision during the Easter holiday. investigators say they have information that shortly after the bus arrived, Carroll left with them driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute with tag number DVD4230 (MI). She was reportedly going back to her home in Michigan with the children.

Deputies report that Kentucky Highway Patrol found Carroll with one of the children. They are still searching for the three boys: Michael Carroll,17, Sebastian Hilburn,16, and Dennis Hilburn, 15.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48