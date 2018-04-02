SpaceX launches 14th ISS supply mission

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft for a resupply mission to the International Space Station. It launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on April 2, 2018. (Source: NASA)

SpaceX launched its latest mission to the International Space Station on Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon fly spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

This will be the 14th supply mission to the space station for Elon Musk's company.

The Dragonfly spacecraft is bringing almost 6,000 pounds of research and supplies and vehicle hardware to the ISS. On Wednesday, astronauts will use the Canada Arm and capture the Dragon and bring it into the ISS for unloading.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48