Governor Ivey to sign education legislation into law in Huntsville

Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her annual Alabama Update before hundreds of local business and civic leaders in Huntsville on Monday.

She is set to give updates on key state issues, including education before a crowd of 700 people at the Von Braun Center.

The governor's keynote address at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber's 2018 Alabama Update will focus on her vision for Alabama and will outline her top priorities.

Before that, she will sign HB 175, the Education Trust Fund Budget, which the governor's office says is "the largest investment in education in a decade" and will fund aspects of the governor's "Strong Start, Strong Finish" initiative.

She'll also sign SB 212, establishing the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

That will be a state magnet school located in Huntsville with an estimated opening in Fall of 2020.

It will be a school for gifted children from 7th-12th grade and it will be located at Research Park .

It will have 300 students with a special curriculum and there will be 150 beds for children who can be boarded from across state.

