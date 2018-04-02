Kat: Morning temps in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies

Good morning! Temperatures this morning will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Today will be quiet and warm with highs in the middle 70s, skies look to be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered light rain through the morning and early afternoon.

Tuesday will start off dry with a large system bring rain and potentially stronger thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms, we will continue to monitor the threat of severe weather.

Strong storms are possible tomorrow night. I'll have more on the timeline and impacts on @waff48 news this morning! pic.twitter.com/oewGXXSZ7A — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) April 2, 2018

Rain will end early Wednesday with cooler highs near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be more seasonal with highs in the 60s and lower 70s, scattered rain looks likely Friday.

Scattered frost is likely on Thursday morning with lows dipping back down into the 30s. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, temps will re-bound a bit for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

