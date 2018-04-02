Brad: Strong storm chances Tuesday night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stay in place for the rest of your Monday evening with an isolated rain shower or two possible.

Overnight low temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s thanks to some cloud cover.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Tuesday will be a breezy day with occasional gusts to 30 miles per hour. Highs again will make it into the middle to upper 70s with some peeks of sunshine.

A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms to the Tennessee Valley late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The main threat will be gusty winds, but some quarter size hail and isolated low-end tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Skies will clear by mid to late morning on Wednesday with cooler air settling in. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temps will warm for the rest of the work week with highs back near average by Friday. A few scattered rain showers are likely Friday afternoon. Temps will fall into the 50s on Saturday as another cold front will come through, expect some rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48