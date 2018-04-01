Local chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity raising money for JSU storm victims

The UAH chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity needs your help raising money to help the March storm victims in Jacksonville.

Dozens of communities, including much of the Jacksonville State University campus, was flattened during the tornado. Four of the Sigma Nu brothers lost their homes in Jacksonville.

So far, the UAH chapter has raised a few hundred dollars to donate, but they say they're just getting started.

“I want to try my best to help them out. We immediately started making plans to go down there and help. We knew we had their backs as would they if it were us,” Will Snyder told us.

Tuesday, April 3 they are planning a donut fundraiser on the UAH campus. Then, Saturday, April 7 they will head down to Jacksonville to help in the ongoing cleanup.

To help them reach their goal, donate to here .

