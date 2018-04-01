Fatal train wreck in Huntsville

Huntsville Police responded to a train wreck that left two people dead Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred around 6 a.m. on Moores Mill Rd. near Standwood Blvd. A train was in the process of crossing the road when a vehicle collided with it.

A witness stated that the vehicle had passed them at a very high speed.

Authorities closed Moores Mill Rd. down to investigate the incident. It has since been reopened.

