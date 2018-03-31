LiveBald2018: Group raises $16k for childhood cancer research

Live Bald participants called today their small contribution that will change them forever and hopefully help someone else beat cancer.

Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.



Women, children and even Medal of Honor recipient Mike Rose were on hand to participate.

"We're doing a lot of good,” one shavee said.



"The stuff that you see right here—somebody will see some results very shortly,” Rose added.



Over $16,000 and counting goes to help fund childhood cancer research.



Amy Wasyluka spoke at the event. She was diagnosed with lymphoma her senior year of high school.



In just two weeks cancer robbed her of her strength, her ability to talk and her hair.

"Cancer survivorship is something that you're always worried about. It never goes away. You're always worried about finding another tumor. You're always worried about it coming back,” Wasyluka added.

Wasyluka has lived 16 years cancer free!

“As a survivor, it touches my heart that someone would be willing to make that sacrifice, especially when they don't have to,” Wasyluka said right before her shaving.



It’s not too late to donate.

