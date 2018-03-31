LiveBald2018: Group raises $16k for childhood cancer research

Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
Go bald or go home. That’s was the theme of the 2018 Live Bald event in Huntsville Saturday.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.More >>
A Killen man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to sexually abuse an underage girl, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
A Killen man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to sexually abuse an underage girl, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
The aircraft made initial contact with air traffic control at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport but hasn’t been heard from since.More >>
The aircraft made initial contact with air traffic control at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport but hasn’t been heard from since.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>