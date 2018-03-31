Power outage in Madison - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Power outage in Madison

MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Utilities has reported a power outage in the City of Madison. 

The outage stretches from Highway 72 south to Browns Ferry Rd. and from Co. Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. 

Crews are working to restore power to the area.  The cause is unknown at this time. 

