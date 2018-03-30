Tuscumbia City Council approves tour bus purchase

The City Council has approved the purchase of a bus in Tuscumbia. The bus has been offered to the city at a low cost of $5,188.65, and it will be used for tourism throughout the year.

The bus will accommodate 40 people.

Mayor Kerry Underwood says the bus will be used for a variety of purposes throughout the year.

