Huntsville roadways getting upgraded

The city of Huntsville is working to make roadways more pedestrian-, cyclist- and car-friendly.

They just completed work on Spragins Street, adding bike paths and new traffic routes. Next will be Holmes Avenue.

But what has made our streets incomplete? Dennis Madsen with the city's planning department says the streets have previously only been designed for cars.

"You can see it throughout the community. There are some older neighborhoods. There are no sidewalks," he said.

No sidewalks and no bike paths make it difficult for some travelers.

Tommy Reagh rides out several times a week and says these improvements are exciting.

City leaders say they're just getting started.

Right now, the Holmes Avenue project is in design. Madsen expects that project to begin next Spring.

There are also projects in the works for south Huntsville. One of these will only excite drivers more and help with all of the congestino near Grissom High School.

