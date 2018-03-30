First roundabout coming to the Shoals

The city of Florence is in the process of constructing its first roundabout in the Shoals.

The roundabout will be at the intersection of South Royal Avenue and Huntsville Road.

Our news partners at the Times Daily say the project is funded by the Alabama Transportation and Rehabilitation Program. The city plans to pay 20 percent of the million dollar project.

Bids are currently still under review.

The roundabout will cost over $1 million to complete.

The construction contract requires for the roundabout to be completed within 80 days but could take longer depending on the weather.

Read more at the Times Daily.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48