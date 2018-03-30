Sonoco closing in the Shoals

More than 30 Sonoco workers will be unemployed soon. The plant is shutting down at the end of May, leaving employees shocked and concerned.

The company has supplied jobs to the Shoals for more than 30 years. Many employees worked at the plant for more 20 years.

An anonymous employee says the company has decided to shut down to increase resources and assets at other production plants throughout the U.S.

Sonoco is supporting the workers during this disappointing time with job leads.

Employees say they will work until the plant shuts down and will hopefully move on to other jobs in the area.

