Bond issue to bring Fort Payne new rec facilities, downtown redevelopment

Fort Payne is getting some upgrades after the City Council approved a $25 million bond issue.

The City Council began debating these projects nearly a year ago, but they all became possible after the 1 cent sales tax was passed last fall.

The Fort Payne City Council had a wish list of about $38 million worth of projects. But after an hour on Friday, they whittled that down to their budgeted $25 million.

They approved rec center projects, including building a new basketball gym, soccer and tennis complex. Money is also allocated to resurfacing roads, tearing down the old hospital, creating a greenway along Big Wills Creek and downtown redevelopment.

"We've got to address the 5th Street intersection on Gault Avenue. We're renovating that building there. Now would be the time to renovate that whole intersection. We're talking about doing new lighting, curb, gutter and sidewalks. We've got a TAP grant to do two blocks of sidewalks downtown so we can immediately start addressing some of these downtown infrastructure things and start the planning process on these other projects," said Fort Payne City Councilman Wade Hill.

City officials anticipate it will be several weeks before the bond issue is finalized.

