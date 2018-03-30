Lauderdale Co. man arrested on sexual abuse charges

A Killen man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to sexually abuse an underage girl, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Benjamin Colby Blevins, 19, is accused of buying alcohol and attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

The Lauderdale Co. grand jury just recently wrapped their March session, in which they indicted Blevins of attempted first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blevins is being held in the Lauderdale Co. Detention Center on bail of $51,000.

