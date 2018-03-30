SpaceX launches 10 communications satellites

SpaceX launched 10 launch Communications satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. It launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on March 30, 2018. (Source: SpaceX)

A SpaceX rocket was launched from Vandenburg Air Force Base in California Friday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried 10 satellites for Iridium Communications. Iridium provides mobile voice and data communications.

This is the fifth set of 10 satellites that SpaceX is launching for Iridium to replace its entire global satellite network.

Although the launch went smoothly, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the $6 million fairing, or nose cone, experienced some difficulty as it fell back toward Earth. He said the GPS-guided parafoil became twisted, so it hit the water at high speed. Musk tweeted they will do further tests to solve the problem.

GPS guided parafoil twisted, so fairing impacted water at high speed. Air wake from fairing messing w parafoil steering. Doing helo drop tests in next few weeks to solve. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2018

